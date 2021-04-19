Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD lost its traction after advancing to multi-month highs

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pares early gains, holds above $1,770
The XAU/USD pair managed to build on last week's gains and touched its highest level since late February at $1,790 on Monday. However, the pair failed to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and reversed its direction. As of writing, XAU/USD was losing 0.13% on a daily basis at $1,774.
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the US Treasury bond yields' performance continues to impact gold's valuation. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which spent the first half of the day in the negative territory, was last seen rising nearly 1% on the day.
Gold, USDX: The board is set, the pieces are moving
A culminating point has been reached. With the USD Index being backed up by solid fundamentals, can gold hold the line?
Have you ever noticed how often the language of war is used in finance and economics articles? A given company is on the defensive or the offensive, a stock is pushing forward, something else is rallying, positions are being taken… who will fire first? It’s the case of continuous push and pull factors that makes military strategies and concepts relevant to the subject of money.
Now, when it comes to gold and the USD Index, it’s not the great battle of our time (in reference to today’s title), as Gandalf explained to Pippin in The Lord of the Rings, but it’s a battle, nonetheless. For the yellow metal, it could even be the deep breath before the plunge. We’ll soon find out.
