Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD losing steam, trading sub-$1570/oz

Gold: hugging tight to the uptrend gives the bulls very little room for comfort [Video]

We have been turning increasingly cautious of the rally on gold in the past few sessions. Hugging tight to the uptrend gives the bulls very little room for comfort and the corrective reaction to Friday’s bull candle is a concern. An unwind back yesterday has again slipped lower today and we are seeing an early intraday breach of the uptrend (at $1574 today). The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement around $1572 is a basis of support but the low that the market really needs to watch is at $1562 which is the first real higher low of the bull trend. Momentum also needs to be watched and we have been increasingly cautious in recent days. Read more...

Gold New York Price Forecast: XAU/USD losing steam, trading sub-$1570/oz

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 figure earlier in January, XAU/USD traded in a bear flag in the second part of the month.

Gold four-hour chart

As the price formed a double top/lower low with the high established at the start of January, the market is losing steam below the 1576/70 price zone. The sellers want to extend the move towards the 1560 and 1550 levels. Resistances are seen near 1570 and 1576 price levels. Read more...

Gold slides to multi-day lows, below $1570

Gold edged lower for the second straight day and dropped to four-day lows, levels just below the $1570 region during the early European session on Tuesday.

The safe-haven commodity extended the previous session's retracement slide from near four-week tops and continues to be weighed down a strong recovery in the global risk sentiment.

Gold weighed down by a combination of factors

Efforts by the People’s Bank of China to cushion the economic impact from the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus and pledge to do more helped boost investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.

This was evident from a positive mood around equity markets and reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which further drove flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...