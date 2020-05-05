Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD losing grip below the $1,700s

Gold losing grip below the $1,700s

Gold is currently trading at $1,698.80, within a range of $1,696 and $1,703.81 with a tendency to move lower at the time of writing. The price is building a case for the downside having tested below $,1700 is Asia while risk appetite starts to improve again.

Overnight, gold futures ended higher for the second session in a row. Risk-off was the starting theme for the week in response to Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, interview and accusations on ABC News reported on here: What you need to know as markets open: Pompeo and Trump ratcheted up US and China tensions.

Read more ...

Asian holidays see sideways price action

Gold continues to experience impressive $30 ranges intra-day, with equally unimpressive almost unchanged close concluding the day. Such was the case overnight, with gold trading between $1670.00 and $1715.00 an ounce, only to close unchanged from the previous day at $1700.00 an ounce.

The price action suggests that gold remains the domain of intra-day momentum traders and not longer-term fundamental ones. The latter appears to be content residing on the side-lines until either $1650.00 or $1750.00 an ounce, are convincingly broken.

Read more ...

