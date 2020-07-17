Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD loses the 10 day MA

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears seek validation of monthly support line break below $1,800

Gold remains sluggish around $1,797 amid the early Friday morning in Asia. The bullion broke an upward sloping trend line from June 15 while marking the heaviest losses since June 05 the previous day. The resulted move also drags the MACD to flash the first bearish signal in a month. However, the sellers are waiting for a confirmation of the latest weakness near a few more short-term key supports.



Read more ...

Cycle Trading: Gold loses the 10 day MA

Thursday was day 28 for the daily gold cycle. That places gold in its timing band for a daily cycle low. Gold closed below the 10 day MA on Thursday. Closing below the 10 day MA is a signal that gold is beginning its daily cycle decline. Once gold begins its daily cycle decline, there will be implications for its weekly cycle.



Read more ...