Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD loses $1460, but data set to determine next moves

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold Technical Analysis: Buyers look for confirmation of immediate falling wedge

The latest pullback from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-October to early-November fall drags Gold prices downward to $1,459.70 during early Wednesday.

With this, the metal’s another drop to November 12 top near $1,457 becomes imminent. Though, monthly low surrounding $1,445 will restrict the bullion’s further declines. Read more…

gold 4h chart

Gold slips below $1460 level, the downside seems limited ahead of US macro data

Gold failed to capitalize on the previous session's recovery move from two-week lows and traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Wednesday.

The recent optimism over a possible US-China trade deal remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood and continued denting demand for traditional safe-haven assets. In the latest trade-related development, the US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that we are in the final throes of a very important deal with China that would defuse a 16-month trade spat. Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1459.4
Today Daily Change -3.20
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1462.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1475.59
Daily SMA50 1488.59
Daily SMA100 1483.6
Daily SMA200 1399.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1462.65
Previous Daily Low 1450.74
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1458.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1455.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 1454.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 1446.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 1442.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 1466.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 1470.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1478.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pierces 1.1000 on upbeat US data

EUR/USD pierces 1.1000 on upbeat US data

Better-than-anticipated US Durable Goods Orders and an upward revision to Q3 GDP are lifting the greenback just modestly. EUR/USD battling at fresh two-week lows.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation

GBP/USD advances toward 1.29 amid election speculation

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29 as tension mounts toward YouGov's MRP poll due later in the day. US data is awaited as well.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs

USD/JPY: waiting for US data at weekly highs

The US will release the second estimate of Q3 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 1.9%. USD/JPY bullish as long as above 108.85, a critical Fibonacci support level.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Metal drops to session lows near $1455/oz, post-US GDP

Gold: Metal drops to session lows near $1455/oz, post-US GDP

Gold is nearing the 1445 support level while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs on the daily chart. A break below the 1445 swing low could drive the market to the next main support located near the 1400 handle. 

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP can be the green light among the massive red ones

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP can be the green light among the massive red ones

The crypto market seems determined to be able to offer excellent price levels to buy on Black Friday. At mid-morning of the European session...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures