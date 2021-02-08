Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks vulnerable despite reclaiming $1,800 on Friday

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds on to recovery gains above $1,800 amid mixed clues

Gold takes the bids near $1,818.50 amid the initial Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal extends Friday’s run-up despite mixed risk catalysts and a lack of major data/events.

Among other things, the US dollar index (DXY) pullback from a two-month high seems to be the strongest factor favoring the bullion’s latest recovery moves. The greenback gauge dropped heavily after the American employment data for January marked mixed results with a drop in Unemployment Rate and revised down previous readings for the headlines Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 27.06 Today Daily Change 0.21 Today Daily Change % 0.78 Today daily open 26.85 Trends Daily SMA20 25.91 Daily SMA50 25.57 Daily SMA100 24.82 Daily SMA200 23.09 Levels Previous Daily High 27.05 Previous Daily Low 26.2 Previous Weekly High 30.07 Previous Weekly Low 25.9 Previous Monthly High 27.92 Previous Monthly Low 24.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.72 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.52 Daily Pivot Point S1 26.35 Daily Pivot Point S2 25.85 Daily Pivot Point S3 25.5 Daily Pivot Point R1 27.2 Daily Pivot Point R2 27.55 Daily Pivot Point R3 28.05

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD looks vulnerable despite reclaiming $1,800 on Friday

The XAU/USD pair started the week with a bullish gap and rose above $1,870 on Monday before coming under steady bearish pressure for the remainder of the week. After losing more than 1% on Tuesday, the pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range on Wednesday but lost its traction, once again, on Thursday and slumped to its worst level in more than two months at $1,785. Even after staging a strong rebound and rising above $1,810 following the disappointing US jobs report on Friday, XAU/USD lost more than 1% on a weekly basis.

