Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks vulnerable despite reclaiming $1,800 on Friday

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds on to recovery gains above $1,800 amid mixed clues

Gold takes the bids near $1,818.50 amid the initial Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal extends Friday’s run-up despite mixed risk catalysts and a lack of major data/events.

Among other things, the US dollar index (DXY) pullback from a two-month high seems to be the strongest factor favoring the bullion’s latest recovery moves. The greenback gauge dropped heavily after the American employment data for January marked mixed results with a drop in Unemployment Rate and revised down previous readings for the headlines Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).

Read more ..

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 27.06
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.78
Today daily open 26.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.91
Daily SMA50 25.57
Daily SMA100 24.82
Daily SMA200 23.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.05
Previous Daily Low 26.2
Previous Weekly High 30.07
Previous Weekly Low 25.9
Previous Monthly High 27.92
Previous Monthly Low 24.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.72
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.52
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 28.05

 

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD looks vulnerable despite reclaiming $1,800 on Friday

The XAU/USD pair started the week with a bullish gap and rose above $1,870 on Monday before coming under steady bearish pressure for the remainder of the week. After losing more than 1% on Tuesday, the pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range on Wednesday but lost its traction, once again, on Thursday and slumped to its worst level in more than two months at $1,785. Even after staging a strong rebound and rising above $1,810 following the disappointing US jobs report on Friday, XAU/USD lost more than 1% on a weekly basis.

Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Bulls take a breather below 0.7700 amid cautious optimism

AUD/USD: Bulls take a breather below 0.7700 amid cautious optimism

AUD/USD is looking to extend Friday’s heavy run-up towards 0.7700. Market sentiment has turned positive amid the US stimulus optimism, vaccine developments even as the US employment data came in mixed.

AUD/USD News

Gold holds on to recovery gains above $1,800 amid mixed clues

Gold holds on to recovery gains above $1,800 amid mixed clues

Gold keeps Friday’s recovery moves to nurse heaviest weekly losses in a month. US dollar index dropped from two-month top on mixed employment data at home. Risks dwindle as stimulus hopes battle downbeat vaccine news, geopolitical risk from Iran.

Gold news

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE primed for a 90% bull run

Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. 

Read more

And the bull marches on, GameStop (GME Stock) collapses

And the bull marches on, GameStop (GME Stock) collapses

And the Bull just refuses to quit. Stocks advanced again yesterday as investors continue to digest the improving macro data points that suggest that the labor market is gradually improving. GME falls another 43% to end the day at $55.30.

Read more

DXY drops back to crucial 91.00 level following an underwhelming NFP report

DXY drops back to crucial 91.00 level following an underwhelming NFP report

It’s been a rough end to what would otherwise have been an excellent week for the US dollar. After soft NFP data, the DXY has fallen all the way back to the key 91.00 leve

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures