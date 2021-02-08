Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks vulnerable despite reclaiming $1,800 on Friday

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds on to recovery gains above $1,800 amid mixed clues
Gold takes the bids near $1,818.50 amid the initial Asian trading on Monday. In doing so, the yellow metal extends Friday’s run-up despite mixed risk catalysts and a lack of major data/events.
Among other things, the US dollar index (DXY) pullback from a two-month high seems to be the strongest factor favoring the bullion’s latest recovery moves. The greenback gauge dropped heavily after the American employment data for January marked mixed results with a drop in Unemployment Rate and revised down previous readings for the headlines Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|26.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.91
|Daily SMA50
|25.57
|Daily SMA100
|24.82
|Daily SMA200
|23.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.05
|Previous Daily Low
|26.2
|Previous Weekly High
|30.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.9
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.05
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD looks vulnerable despite reclaiming $1,800 on Friday
The XAU/USD pair started the week with a bullish gap and rose above $1,870 on Monday before coming under steady bearish pressure for the remainder of the week. After losing more than 1% on Tuesday, the pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range on Wednesday but lost its traction, once again, on Thursday and slumped to its worst level in more than two months at $1,785. Even after staging a strong rebound and rising above $1,810 following the disappointing US jobs report on Friday, XAU/USD lost more than 1% on a weekly basis.
