Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks to snap three-day downtrend below $1,900

Gold Price Analysis: Lack of healthy support levels exposes XAU/USD to $1850 – Confluence Detector

Traders remain nervous as two starkly different narratives on the coronavirus continue to play out, keeping the sentiment around gold (XAU/USD) undermined. The risk sentiment seesaws amid the covid vaccine optimism and rapid rise in infections and new shutdowns in the US.

Meanwhile, if the risk aversion deepens amid resurfacing global economic concerns over the covid growth, the safe-haven US dollar is likely to draw bids and weigh negatively on gold.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to snap three-day downtrend below $1,900

Gold prices ease to $1,871 during the pre-Tokyo open Asian trading on Thursday. Even so, the yellow metal marks a halt to the previous three days’ declines. While the bullion’s earlier losses could be traced to the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes, also ignoring the vaccine euphoria, the latest criticism of China’s position in Tibet and Hong Kong gained a little reaction from the markets.

