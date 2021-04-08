Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks to retest $1730 as USD holds firmer with yields

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidated around $1,735 level, Powell’s speech awaited
Gold remained depressed through the Asian session on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1,735 region, above the overnight swing lows.
The precious metal stalled its intraday retracement slide from the $1,745-46 supply zone and managed to find some support near the $1,730 area on Wednesday. Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting held on March 16-17 confirmed that the central bank is not rush to hike rates. This was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1738.31
|Today Daily Change
|0.51
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1737.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1728.4
|Daily SMA50
|1764.06
|Daily SMA100
|1811.07
|Daily SMA200
|1858.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1744.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1730.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1735.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1739.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1730.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1723.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1717.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1744.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1758.3
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to retest $1730 as USD holds firmer with yields
Having faced rejection above $1740 on several occasions, Gold (XAU/USD) lost ground on Wednesday, now heading towards $1730 amid higher US dollar as well as Treasury yields.
Gold remains on the defensive, as the greenback holds the higher ground amid a tepid risk tone, as Treasury yields resume its uptrend on hopes of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan making it through Congress.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
