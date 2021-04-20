Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks to retest $1,750 as risk dwindles

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears in control in Asia
The price of gold is on the backfoot despite a weaker US dollar at the start of this week and the prospects are for a significant correction to the downside. Failures at resistance have so far proven to draw in additional bearish flows and speculative shorts. The bulls are facing a wall of resistance and the price could be drawn to a restest of the prior support and a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to retest $1,750 as risk dwindles
Following its pullback from late February tops, gold holds lower ground near $1,770, choppy between $1,770 and $1,772 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The yellow metal failed to cheer the US dollar’s weakness the previous day as market sentiment worsened during the late North American session.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1768.76
|Today Daily Change
|-2.80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1771.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1736.39
|Daily SMA50
|1751.37
|Daily SMA100
|1804.73
|Daily SMA200
|1857.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1766.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1781.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1762.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1752.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1738.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1785.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1799.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1808.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
