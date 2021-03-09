Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks to regain $1,700 as US Treasury yields drop

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to regain $1,700 as US Treasury yields drop

Gold picks up bids near $1,683, up 0.20% intraday, during early Tuesday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the recent halt in bond rout while also ignoring the US dollar’s sustained rally.

The yellow metal’s run-up could be traced from easing reflation fears after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently signaled that the much-awaited American fiscal stimulus worth $1.9 trillion will be out by Wednesday, versus widely expected Tuesday.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 25.28 Today Daily Change 0.17 Today Daily Change % 0.68 Today daily open 25.11 Trends Daily SMA20 26.88 Daily SMA50 26.47 Daily SMA100 25.44 Daily SMA200 24.19 Levels Previous Daily High 25.93 Previous Daily Low 24.95 Previous Weekly High 27.08 Previous Weekly Low 24.83 Previous Monthly High 30.07 Previous Monthly Low 25.9 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.32 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.55 Daily Pivot Point S1 24.73 Daily Pivot Point S2 24.35 Daily Pivot Point S3 23.76 Daily Pivot Point R1 25.71 Daily Pivot Point R2 26.31 Daily Pivot Point R3 26.69

The stairs up and the express elevator down typifies the last two weeks in the gold market. The US economy is doing much better from a growth perspective than many had expected just two months ago. In particular, 'hard' activity data have surpassed consensus expectations lately and have been the driving force behind bond yields going higher, much to gold investors’ chagrin.

