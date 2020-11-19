Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks to extend the downside, eyes on $1850

Gold Futures: Looks neutral/bearish near-term

Open interest in Gold futures markets shrunk by nearly 4.1K contracts according to advanced readings from CME Group on Wednesday. Volume, instead, extended the erratic performance and went up by around 72K contracts.

Gold could retreat to the $1,850 level

Gold prices extended the downtrend on Wednesday amidst shrinking open interest, warning against the probability of a deeper pullback in the very near-term. The recent price action, however, does not rule out a move to the monthly lows in the $1,850 mark per ounce (November 9). Read more...

Gold looks to extend the downside, eyes on $1850

Gold (XAU/USD) once again witnessed a good two-way price action on Wednesday but remained trapped in the $20 range, well below $1900. Bears are set to dominate along with coronavirus fears, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: "Gold remains exposed to downside risks, as the risk-aversion on the global markets could deepen and revive the dollar's recovery momentum, as investors take note of the new shutdowns worldwide and its likely impact on the global economic recovery. Also, the vaccine optimism seemingly faded, as its dissemination is seen unlikely before Spring 2021. The US docket highlights the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, although the covid data will likely hog the limelight." Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bounces-off weekly lows near $1855 amid sell-off in Treasury yields

Gold's (XAU/USD) attempts a bounce from weekly lows near $1855, as the bulls recapture the $1860 mark despite the risk-aversion fuelled by the relentless rise in the coronavirus cases on both sides of the Atlantic.

Markets appear to take profits on their short positions after the price once again held onto the critical $1850 support. Further, the yieldless gold derives support from the sell-off in the US Treasury yields amid a lack of demand for riskier assets. Read more...

Overview
Today last price 1859.08
Today Daily Change -11.24
Today Daily Change % -0.60
Today daily open 1870.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1892.63
Daily SMA50 1902.79
Daily SMA100 1907.86
Daily SMA200 1790.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1884.9
Previous Daily Low 1863.86
Previous Weekly High 1965.58
Previous Weekly Low 1850.56
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1871.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1876.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 1861.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 1851.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 1840.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 1882.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 1894.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 1903.23

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

