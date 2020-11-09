Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks to extend its recent bullish momentum

Gold Price Analysis: Recapturing $1965 is critical for XAU/USD bulls – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) looks to extend its recent bullish momentum starting out a fresh week amid hopes of additional fiscal stimulus under US President-elect Joe Biden. Biden is a presumptive victor, as the legal challenges by the Trump campaign remain.

Markets also cheer the prospects of continuity of the current policy environment even on a divided government, with Republicans taking hold of the Senate. The upbeat market mood continues to dimmish the US dollar’s attractiveness as a safe-haven. However, the gains in the global stocks and rising coronavirus cases could likely limit the upside in the metal. Let’s see how gold is positioned on the charts.

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls are monitoring for bullish extension

The price of gold has kicked off the week on the front and from an hourly perspective, but it is priming for a bullish opportunity above a key support structure. However, there is work to do yet. The price started the day popping from a low of $1,951.19 tally up bids all the way to $1,959.90 before a significant set-back to $1,952.73.

The price is currently holding at a critical support level. The price has reached a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the bullish impulse on the hourly chart, meeting support structure with the wicks to the 78.6% Fibo and subsequent rejection.

