Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks to $1800 once again, with symmetrical triangle in play

Gold (XAU/USD) is building onto Tuesday’s rally, benefiting from broad risk-aversion, fuelled by growing coronavirus concerns. The strength in the US Treasury yields fails to temper the sentiment around the gold buyers, as the technical setup also remains in favor of the optimists.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prints mild losses below $1,800, tracks S&P 500 Futures

Gold fails to extend Tuesday’s upbeat performance while easing to $1,777, down 0.07% intraday, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) sours the sentiment and weighs on the yellow metal, traders await fresh clues while staying inside a choppy range surrounding $1,780 off-late.

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 25.86
Today Daily Change 0.01
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 25.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.16
Daily SMA50 26.03
Daily SMA100 25.85
Daily SMA200 25.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.09
Previous Daily Low 25.69
Previous Weekly High 26.3
Previous Weekly Low 24.68
Previous Monthly High 27.08
Previous Monthly Low 23.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 25.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.46

 

 

EUR/USD: Set to revisit sub-1.2000 area

EUR/USD battles the previous day’s pullback from seven-week high. Downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, MACD conditions favor further selling. Horizontal area from early March, two-week-old rising support line will test the bears.

GBP/USD keeps pullback from one-month top around mid-1.3900s ahead of UK CPI

GBP/USD takes a U-turn from intraday top after snapping a six-day uptrend the previous day. US dollar recovery, backed by covid woes, superseded upbeat UK jobs report. British inflation figures, risk catalysts should be followed for fresh impulse.

Bitcoin remains in a strong bullish rally according to history

Bitcoin price has seen a correction but remains in a bull rally according to previous trends. BTC could continue dropping in the short term. The cryptocurrency market has shifted its momentum toward the bears.

Canada: Why this month’s rate decision is so tricky

This month’s Bank of Canada monetary policy announcement is a tricky one. On one hand, economic data has been very good. Job growth is strong, consumer spending is improving, the housing market is on fire with homes selling far above ...

