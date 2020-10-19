Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks poised to retreat toward $1,875

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 despite fresh US stimulus hopes

Gold drops to $1,900.45, after the day-start uptick from $1,898 to $1,903, during the early Monday morning in Asia. The yellow metal initially cheered recently increased hopes of the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus. However, fears of no-deal Brexit and a wider wave 2.0 of COVID-19 challenged the bulls.

Having received an ultimatum to wrap-up the COVID-19 aid package talks from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, President Donald Trump crossed wires while saying that he wants a bigger plan than Pelosi. This is one of the many turns that US President Trump took after getting infected from the deadly virus. 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1901.08
Today Daily Change 0.38
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1900.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1895.11
Daily SMA50 1927.33
Daily SMA100 1871.63
Daily SMA200 1753.02
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1914.04
Previous Daily Low 1897.86
Previous Weekly High 1933.3
Previous Weekly Low 1882.46
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1904.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1907.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 1894.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 1888.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 1878.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 1910.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 1920.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 1926.72

 

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD looks poised to retreat toward $1,875

The troy ounce of gold lost nearly $30 on Tuesday and struggled to recover those losses in the remainder of the week. Although XAU/USD closed in the positive territory on Wednesday and Thursday, it failed to preserve its bullish momentum and turned south on Friday. Toward the end of the American session, the pair was down 0.4% and 1.5%, on a daily and weekly basis, respectively.

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases from major economies during the first half of the week, investors remained focused on US politics, coronavirus headlines and developments surrounding Brexit negotiations.

Read more ...

