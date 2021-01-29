Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks for fresh direction to break the choppy range around $1,840

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s fate hinges on Wall Street sentiment, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is back to square one this Friday after Thursday’s rollercoaster ride, thanks to Reddit’s day-trader-led silver market craze. Gold licks its wounds near $1850, as traders await fresh US stimulus updates amid risk-off market mood and broad-based US dollar strength.

The yellow metal is on track to book a monthly and weekly decline while holding onto the $1800 support. The sentiment on Wall Street and US economic data will emerge as the key catalysts. How is gold positioned on the technical graphs?

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks for fresh direction to break the choppy range around $1,840

Gold prices pick up bids around $1,845 during the early Friday’s Asian session. While the bullion recently bounced off intraday low, it keeps trading in a small range below $1,845-46 off-late.

In case of searching for clues, traders may be less successful as the economic calendar is currently empty for Asia after Japan and Australia released a few data that couldn’t move the markets. It should be noted that the risks are also consolidating after the previous day’s volatile trading.

