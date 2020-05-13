Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looks for clear direction above $1,700, inside weekly triangle

Gold Price Analysis: Looks for clear direction above $1,700, inside weekly triangle

Gold prices struggle for direction while taking rounds to $1,702 amid the early Wednesday’s trading. In doing so, the bullion stays above 200-HMA while remaining inside a weekly symmetrical triangle. As a result, the metal traders are looking for entries only if the quote breaks either $1,708.50 resistance or $1,694.80 support.

Given the normal conditions of MACD and RSI, coupled with sustained trading above 200-HMA, buyers seem to have an upper hand while targeting to refresh the monthly top of $1,723.70.

Read more ...

Asia FX & Gold: A poor start to the week for risk sentiment

Gold received a lift from Fed policy member Robert Kaplan who suggested more fiscal stimulus was needed.

But gold continues trading just above $1,700 as the US dollar and real rates are consolidating around recent levels. Despite the muted price action, all the bank analysts remain very bullish gold. But absent catalysts and based on price action, it looks like strategic investors are holding existing core positions rather than adding more weight to the inventory as the trading pads are littered with intraday day and fast money types.

Read more ...