Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD looking heavy after slumping below $1800

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates below $1800

Thursday was not a good day for gold; spot gold prices (XAU/USD) posted their largest drop since 8 January to fall from the $1830s to as low as $1785, a drop of over 2% on the day, the first time the precious metal had slipped beneath this psychological level since November 2020. At present, XAU/USD trades marginally above those earlier lows in the mid-$1790s. The 18 January low at $1802.95 will likely offer some resistance should the precious metal manage to reclaim $1800.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 26.3 Today Daily Change -0.05 Today Daily Change % -0.19 Today daily open 26.35 Trends Daily SMA20 25.83 Daily SMA50 25.49 Daily SMA100 24.82 Daily SMA200 23.03 Levels Previous Daily High 26.92 Previous Daily Low 25.9 Previous Weekly High 27.66 Previous Weekly Low 24.7 Previous Monthly High 27.92 Previous Monthly Low 24.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.29 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.53 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.86 Daily Pivot Point S2 25.37 Daily Pivot Point S3 24.84 Daily Pivot Point R1 26.88 Daily Pivot Point R2 27.42 Daily Pivot Point R3 27.91

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD prices looking heavy after slumping below $1800

Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are looking heavy midway through US trading hours on Thursday. Earlier in the day, spot prices slumped beneath the psychologically important $1800 level and now trade in the $1780s, down more than $40 or just under 2.5% on the day. The move saw spot prices break beneath the prior 2021 low at close to $1803 and gold bears will now have their sights firmly set on the 30 November 2020 low at $1764.57.

