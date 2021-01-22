Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD look neutral/bearish near-term

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD on the defensive ahead of Biden, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating within Thursday's trading range above $1850, as investors await President Joe Biden's speech for the next direction. Markets are weighing in the prospects of the US fiscal spending and its impact on the economic recovery.

Further, concerns over a quick passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal by the US Congress weigh on the metal. Profit-taking heading into the weekend also seems to keep the gold bulls unnerved. Read more...

fxsoriginal

Gold Futures: Look neutral/bearish near-term

Open interest resumed the downtrend on Thursday and dropped by around 3.2K contracts in light of preliminary readings from CME Group. In the same line, volume retreated for the second session in a row, now by around 83.3K contracts.

Gold faces some potential consolidation

Thursday's inconclusive price action in gold was amidst shrinking open interest and volume, hinting at the likelihood of some consolidation in the very near-term. In the meantime, the next target on the upside remains at the $1,900 per ounce for the time being. Read more...

Gold

Gold Price Analysis: Bearish bias intact for XAU/USD while below the $1876 21-DMA

Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed good two-way price movements and settled almost changed at $1869 on Thursday. According to FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta, gold bears are set to retain control below the 21-DMA at $1876 while the focus shifts to the US Markit PMI and President Biden's speech.

Key quotes: "Heading into the weekend, the correction in gold will likely to continue, as markets rethink whether the massive US fiscal stimulus could help stimulate the economic recovery." Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1849.52
Today Daily Change -19.60
Today Daily Change % -1.05
Today daily open 1869.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1876.86
Daily SMA50 1860
Daily SMA100 1883.53
Daily SMA200 1846.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1875.2
Previous Daily Low 1858.43
Previous Weekly High 1863.83
Previous Weekly Low 1816.96
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1864.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1868.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 1859.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 1850.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 1843.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 1876.74
Daily Pivot Point R2 1884.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 1893.51

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances toward 1.22 as eurozone PMIs beat estimates

EUR/USD advances toward 1.22 as eurozone PMIs beat estimates

EUR/USD has been recovering and rising toward 1.22 as January's eurozone PMIs beat expectations. Earlier, the pair was under pressure amid a souring market mood related to coronavirus and doubts about US stimulus. President Biden speaks about the economy later on.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data

GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level

Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level

A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Friday. A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit the losses.

Gold news

Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed

Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed

Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus. 

Read more

US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00

US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00

The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures