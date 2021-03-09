Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD longs at 1685/80 target 1700/05 & resistance at 1716/19

Gold Price Forecast: Descending channel breakdown, death-cross favours XAU/USD bears

Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick, instead came under some renewed selling pressure and dropped to fresh nine-month lows on Monday. The US dollar kicked off the new week on a strong footing and shot to three-and-half month tops amid the upbeat US economic outlook. Friday's stunning NFP report reinforced the narrative of a strong sequential recovery and continued underpinning the greenback. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that kept a lid on the early gains, rather prompted some fresh selling around the dollar-denominated commodity.

The USD further benefitted from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, buoyed by the passage of a massive US fiscal stimulus bill. The US Senate on Saturday voted 50-49 in favour of US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and triggered another sell-off in the US fixed income market. Read more...

Gold longs at 1685/80 target 1700/05 & resistance at 1716/19. We should strugglehere initially but be ready to buy a break above 1722. A buying opportunity at 1685/80 with stops below 1670. A break lower howevertargets the 500 day & 100 week moving average at 1650/45.

Silver holding below strong resistance at 2540/50 keeps the outlook negative totarget 2525/15 & 2475/65, eventually as far as 2430/20. A selling opportunity at 2540/50 with stops above 2575. A break higher meets strongresistance at 2610/20. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Weaker USD and range-bound real yields to underpin XAU/USD – Standard Chartered

Gold (XAU/USD) found some support near the $1675 region and is edging higher on Tuesday. The yellow metal should remain resilient as the US dollar is set to resume its downtrend while real yields are not expected to march forward in the coming months, per Standard Chartered.

Key quotes: “We continue to view gold as a core holding and retain our bullish bias on a 6-12 month horizon, underpinned by our expectation of a weaker USD and range-bound real yields.” Read more...