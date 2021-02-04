Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD lingers close to two-week lows

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to mild gains above $1,830 amid US stimulus chatters

Gold stays early around $1,833 during Thursday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the white metal snaps the previous two days’ downside but fails to print major recovery amid a lack of major data/events. However, the recent news concerning US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid relief package offered extra incentives to the risk-takers, which in turn favored the bullion.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD lingers close to two-week lows

Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have spent the majority of Wednesday’s session on the back foot and currently trade in the low $1830s (just above two-week lows), having dropped back from Asia Pacific session highs in the low $1840s. At present, the precious metal trades around 0.3% or $5 lower on the day.

Read more ...

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 26.67
Today Daily Change -0.15
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 26.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.87
Daily SMA50 25.43
Daily SMA100 24.83
Daily SMA200 22.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.19
Previous Daily Low 26.4
Previous Weekly High 27.66
Previous Weekly Low 24.7
Previous Monthly High 27.92
Previous Monthly Low 24.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data

AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data

AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.76 after Aussie trade data. The AUD/USD pair keeps gains, but remains below key hurdle following Australia's trade data release, which shows surplus ticked higher in December. 

AUD/USD News

Gold clings to mild gains above $1,830 amid US stimulus chatters

Gold clings to mild gains above $1,830 amid US stimulus chatters

Gold stays early around $1,833 during Thursday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the white metal snaps the previous two days’ downside but fails to print major recovery amid a lack of major data/events. 

Gold news

Ethereum records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in

Ethereum records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in

ETH/USD bulls are unstoppable while refreshing the record top around $1,700 during early Thursday. The altcoin is on a four-day uptrend after the previous day’s rally that crossed a key resistance line. Ascending trend line from Sep stops ETH sellers, for now.

Read more

GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting

GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting

Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday. 

Read more

US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM

US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures