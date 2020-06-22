Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD likely to hold around $1600/1700 before rising to $1900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recedes from one-month high, $1,751 in focus
Having begun the week on the front foot to the highest since May 18, Gold prices ease to $1,754.14 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the bullion’s consolidation from $1,763.22 stays above a short-term support line stretched from Thursday.
However, failure to cross the key resistance, namely the May month high near $1,765.40, joins the bearish MACD to signal further retracement of the precious metal. In doing so, the aforementioned support line, at $1,751.10 now, becomes the key.
Gold likely to hold around $1600/1700 before rising to $1900
Given dramatic declines in global bond yields, analysts at Citibank, continue to see gold as a viable hedge during shocks and most negative periods for risk assets. They forecast XAU/USD at $1900 in a 6 to twelve months period.
Key Quotes: “We think prices are more likely to make a slow grind higher but generally hold a $1,600-1,700 handle, rather than quickly spike to the $1,850-1,950 area. In turn, a global growth and EM recovery in 2021 could be what supports the next leg higher towards $2,000/oz.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
