Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD likely to hold around $1600/1700 before rising to $1900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD recedes from one-month high, $1,751 in focus

Having begun the week on the front foot to the highest since May 18, Gold prices ease to $1,754.14 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. Even so, the bullion’s consolidation from $1,763.22 stays above a short-term support line stretched from Thursday.

However, failure to cross the key resistance, namely the May month high near $1,765.40, joins the bearish MACD to signal further retracement of the precious metal. In doing so, the aforementioned support line, at $1,751.10 now, becomes the key.

Read more ...

Gold likely to hold around $1600/1700 before rising to $1900

Given dramatic declines in global bond yields, analysts at Citibank, continue to see gold as a viable hedge during shocks and most negative periods for risk assets. They forecast XAU/USD at $1900 in a 6 to twelve months period.

Key Quotes: “We think prices are more likely to make a slow grind higher but generally hold a $1,600-1,700 handle, rather than quickly spike to the $1,850-1,950 area. In turn, a global growth and EM recovery in 2021 could be what supports the next leg higher towards $2,000/oz.”

Read more ...