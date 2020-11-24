Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD licks its wounds below $1840, not out of the woods yet

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in bearish consolidation below $1840, remains vulnerable

Gold (XAU/USD) is nursing losses in Tuesday’s Asian trading, having slumped 2% on Monday to reach the lowest levels in four months at $1831. The yellow metal fades its recovery attempts above $1840 from multi-month lows, as the bears retain control after the price breached the long-held, critical support at $1850.

The main catalyst behind gold’s breakdown was the unexpectedly strong US Markit Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMIs for November, which suggested a robust economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic blow and boosted the US dollar alongside the stocks.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1827.98 Today Daily Change -8.14 Today Daily Change % -0.44 Today daily open 1836.12 Trends Daily SMA20 1886.06 Daily SMA50 1897.46 Daily SMA100 1910.27 Daily SMA200 1795.22 Levels Previous Daily High 1876.14 Previous Daily Low 1831.01 Previous Weekly High 1899.14 Previous Weekly Low 1852.8 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1848.25 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1858.9 Daily Pivot Point S1 1819.37 Daily Pivot Point S2 1802.63 Daily Pivot Point S3 1774.24 Daily Pivot Point R1 1864.5 Daily Pivot Point R2 1892.89 Daily Pivot Point R3 1909.63

Chart of the Day: Gold

The problem bulls have with gold is that the XAUUSD spot gold market was holding the 1850 support well, until today. Today we closed basically at the 38% retracement of the 2020 lows to 2020 highs. That level came in at the 1838 level and we are now at risk of a move to the 200dma and possibly below in the coming week(s). What looked to be favorable news for gold (Yellen selected as Treasury Secretary by President Elect Biden) late in the session should have given gold a late day rally. Instead it traded heavy and now is at risk of a move lower. RSI is also pointing lower as well. Near term resistance is at the 1870 level.

