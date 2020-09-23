Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD licks its wounds around $1,900

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD licks its wounds around $1,900

Following its uninterrupted declines since Monday, Gold probes further downside around $1,900, currently near $1,900.50, during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Wednesday. The yellow metal has so far dropped the most in six weeks as the US dollar gauge rises to the late-July tops. In doing so, the bullion ignores market pessimism, mainly led by the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1902.98 Today Daily Change 2.81 Today Daily Change % 0.15 Today daily open 1900.17 Trends Daily SMA20 1943.11 Daily SMA50 1939.07 Daily SMA100 1840.53 Daily SMA200 1719.01 Levels Previous Daily High 1920.04 Previous Daily Low 1894.79 Previous Weekly High 1973.64 Previous Weekly Low 1932.88 Previous Monthly High 2075.32 Previous Monthly Low 1863.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1904.44 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1910.39 Daily Pivot Point S1 1889.96 Daily Pivot Point S2 1879.75 Daily Pivot Point S3 1864.71 Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.21 Daily Pivot Point R2 1930.25 Daily Pivot Point R3 1940.46

Will the Gold rally continue? [Video]

Gold prices hovering around $1900 an ounce on Tuesday as concerns over new lockdown measures in Britain, Europe and the United States’ renewed the precious metal's safe-haven appeal.

On Tuesday, the British government announced a range of new lockdown restrictions for up to six months to fight a "second wave" of COVID-19 infections taking place across the UK. New measures are also expected to be introduced in Europe and the United States.

The threat of tough new restrictions spooked global equity markets on Monday – triggering one of the biggest single-day drops, since the coronavirus sell-off in March.

