Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD licking wounds at key levels, eyeing bull RSI divergence

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

Gold technical analysis: Off lows, bull RSI divergence on 1H

Gold is currently trading at $1,455 per Oz, having hit a low of $1,451.50 earlier in the day.

The recovery could be extended further, possibly to $1,457-$1,460, as the hourly chart is reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index and MACD histogram. Read more...

xauusd hourly chart

Gold steady in Tokyo, licking wounds at key technical support on trade-deal sentiment

Spot gold is steady in Tokyo, unchanged on the day within a $1 range around 1453 at the time of writing. Markets are quiet and soaking up the record closing highs on Wall Street, as well as Monday’s regional equity sentiment that was quite positive, led by Hong Kong’s 1.6% bounce, as investors cheer mergers as well as upbeat trade deal headlines. Read more…

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1453.5
Today Daily Change -1.48
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1454.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1476.85
Daily SMA50 1489.37
Daily SMA100 1482.95
Daily SMA200 1398.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1462.58
Previous Daily Low 1454.1
Previous Weekly High 1478.86
Previous Weekly Low 1456.54
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1457.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1459.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 1451.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 1448.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 1443.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 1460.34
Daily Pivot Point R2 1465.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 1468.83

 

Gold - Capped by Key Average, Sentiment Bearish

Friday’s upside rejection has extended into Monday’s trading and Gold was sold to lower levels for the third consecutive day. This decline has not been an extensive one, however, despite yielding the lowest levels for 2 weeks. Nonetheless losses were enough to create negative signals for sentiment going into Tuesday. So this morning’s call is a Temporary Sell but leaving room to also Sell at 1460.8. The risk is 1469.8 with downside objectives at 1451.6, the overnight low, 1445.5, November’s base, or even 1441.1. Read more...

gold chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades above 1.10 amid trade headlines, Powell's optimism

EUR/USD trades above 1.10 amid trade headlines, Powell's optimism

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, within familiar ranges. US and Chinese officials held a phone call and are making progress. Fed Chair Powell sees the US economy as "glass more than half full."

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid contradicting election polls

GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid contradicting election polls

GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, marginally lower. One opinion poll showed a narrow 7% lead for the Conservatives while another printed 19%. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY surrenders early gains to 2-week tops, slides back below 109.00 handle

USD/JPY surrenders early gains to 2-week tops, slides back below 109.00 handle

US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD/JPY pair once again struggled to find acceptance above 200-day SMA.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD licking wounds at key levels, eyeing bull RSI divergence

XAU/USD licking wounds at key levels, eyeing bull RSI divergence

The recovery could be extended further, possibly to $1,457-$1,460, as the hourly chart is reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index and MACD histogram.

Gold News

Aussie jumps to 0.6800 after RBA’s Lowe says QE is “not on our agenda” at this point

Aussie jumps to 0.6800 after RBA’s Lowe says QE is “not on our agenda” at this point

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe is out on the wires saying QE is "not on our agenda" at this point, Aussie hits fresh session highs.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures