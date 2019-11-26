Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD licking wounds at key levels, eyeing bull RSI divergence

Gold technical analysis: Off lows, bull RSI divergence on 1H
Gold is currently trading at $1,455 per Oz, having hit a low of $1,451.50 earlier in the day.
The recovery could be extended further, possibly to $1,457-$1,460, as the hourly chart is reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index and MACD histogram. Read more...
Gold steady in Tokyo, licking wounds at key technical support on trade-deal sentiment
Spot gold is steady in Tokyo, unchanged on the day within a $1 range around 1453 at the time of writing. Markets are quiet and soaking up the record closing highs on Wall Street, as well as Monday’s regional equity sentiment that was quite positive, led by Hong Kong’s 1.6% bounce, as investors cheer mergers as well as upbeat trade deal headlines. Read more…
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1453.5
|Today Daily Change
|-1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1454.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1476.85
|Daily SMA50
|1489.37
|Daily SMA100
|1482.95
|Daily SMA200
|1398.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1462.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1454.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1478.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|1456.54
|Previous Monthly High
|1519.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|1455.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1457.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1459.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1451.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1448.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1443.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1460.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1465.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1468.83
Gold - Capped by Key Average, Sentiment Bearish
Friday’s upside rejection has extended into Monday’s trading and Gold was sold to lower levels for the third consecutive day. This decline has not been an extensive one, however, despite yielding the lowest levels for 2 weeks. Nonetheless losses were enough to create negative signals for sentiment going into Tuesday. So this morning’s call is a Temporary Sell but leaving room to also Sell at 1460.8. The risk is 1469.8 with downside objectives at 1451.6, the overnight low, 1445.5, November’s base, or even 1441.1. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
