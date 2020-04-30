Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD up little around $1720 level, lacks follow-through amid upbeat market mood

Gold could reach $1,800/oz in Q1 2021 – UOB

Strategists at UOB Group’s Quarterly Global Outlook suggest the ounce troy of the precious metal could edge higher to the $1,800 mark in early 2021.

Key Quotes: “Global central banks have all cut rates all the way down to the zero bound and re-introduced Quantitative Easing (QE), yet gold did not seem to respond well to this latest round of monetary policy easing. More importantly, gold would appear to have failed spectacularly as a risk aversion hedge.” Read More.....

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1714.66
Today Daily Change 1.42
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1713.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1685.41
Daily SMA50 1635.21
Daily SMA100 1588.52
Daily SMA200 1538.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1717.96
Previous Daily Low 1698.06
Previous Weekly High 1739
Previous Weekly Low 1661.18
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1710.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1705.66
Daily Pivot Point S1 1701.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 1689.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 1681.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1721.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 1729.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 1741.35

 

 

Gold up little around $1720 level, lacks follow-through amid upbeat market mood

The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to gain some traction for the second straight day.

The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any strong gains for the safe-haven commodity.

Market participants now look to the ECB decision and the US jobless claims for a fresh impetus.

Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1720 region. Read More.....

Gold Futures: Still scope for some correction

Traders scaled back their open interest positions for the second session in a row on Wednesday, this time by more than 1K contracts in light of advanced figures from CME Group. Volume, too, went down by nearly 18.4K contracts.

Gold: Upside limited around $1,750/oz. Read More....

XAUUSD

