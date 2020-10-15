Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD key support at 1894 [Video]

Gold: The yellow metal is stuck in a loop of uncertainty [Video]

Several of the major markets appear to be stuck in a loop of uncertainty right now, and gold is no different. This gives rise the consistent breaking of trendlines. The search for ever shallower trendlines, means ever reduced conviction and effectively a market that ultimately is struggling for direction. We have spoken frequently of the importance of the old pivot band $1902/$1926 and it still seems as though this remains a key area which is effectively a neutral zone. As the market again struggles to break back above $1900 this morning, we see again a lack of direction. With the bull failure earlier this week at $1933, we note a shallow two month downtrend (today at $1929) that helps to counter what is a fairly shallow six month uptrend (today at $1881). There is a lack of conviction on momentum, with RSI and MACD lines all but flat just under their neutral points, and so we wait for real direction to emerge once more. Read More...

Gold: Key support at 1894

Gold Spot crashed 36 points from quite strong resistance at 1920/22, in about an hour. Yesterday we recovered 75% of the fall! This is a crazy market to trade at the moment. We wrote: Holding short term trend line support at 1890/88 should be positive for today in short term oversold conditions. A bounce targets 1899/1900 with first resistance at 1904/09.

We over ran by just 3 points, but shorts here worked eventually on the slide to 1892/91. Silver Spot unexpectedly wiped out all of Friday's strong gains with just a small bounce yesterday. Read More...

Gold turns flat, holds steady around $1900 mark

Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1891 area and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1900 mark during the early European session.

The precious metal came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's recovery move from one-week lows. A stronger US dollar was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity, though a combination of factors helped limit deeper losses. Read More...