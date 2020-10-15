Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD key support at 1894 [Video]

Gold: The yellow metal is stuck in a loop of uncertainty [Video]
Several of the major markets appear to be stuck in a loop of uncertainty right now, and gold is no different. This gives rise the consistent breaking of trendlines. The search for ever shallower trendlines, means ever reduced conviction and effectively a market that ultimately is struggling for direction. We have spoken frequently of the importance of the old pivot band $1902/$1926 and it still seems as though this remains a key area which is effectively a neutral zone. As the market again struggles to break back above $1900 this morning, we see again a lack of direction. With the bull failure earlier this week at $1933, we note a shallow two month downtrend (today at $1929) that helps to counter what is a fairly shallow six month uptrend (today at $1881). There is a lack of conviction on momentum, with RSI and MACD lines all but flat just under their neutral points, and so we wait for real direction to emerge once more. Read More...
Gold: Key support at 1894
Gold Spot crashed 36 points from quite strong resistance at 1920/22, in about an hour. Yesterday we recovered 75% of the fall! This is a crazy market to trade at the moment. We wrote: Holding short term trend line support at 1890/88 should be positive for today in short term oversold conditions. A bounce targets 1899/1900 with first resistance at 1904/09.
We over ran by just 3 points, but shorts here worked eventually on the slide to 1892/91. Silver Spot unexpectedly wiped out all of Friday's strong gains with just a small bounce yesterday. Read More...
Gold turns flat, holds steady around $1900 mark
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1891 area and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1900 mark during the early European session.
The precious metal came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's recovery move from one-week lows. A stronger US dollar was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity, though a combination of factors helped limit deeper losses. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1893.47
|Today Daily Change
|-8.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|1901.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1899.36
|Daily SMA50
|1933.11
|Daily SMA100
|1868.03
|Daily SMA200
|1749.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1912.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1882.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1930.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1901.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1894.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1885.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1868.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1854.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1915.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1929.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1946.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
