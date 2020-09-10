Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD key resistance still remains intact at $1992.48 per troy ounce

US shares plunged – Is gold next?

Last week, the U.S. stock market has seen strong selling activity. The S&P 500 Index has declined about 7 percent from its peak, while the Nasdaq Composite Index plunged more than 10 percent (entering a correction territory), below 11,000, as the chart below shows. It was the tech sector's worst drop since the end of March, if not the quickest correction ever.

Gold Price Analysis: There has been a decent intraday break to the upside but the bulls are not in full control yet

As the dollar weakens slightly gold bugs are taking advantage to push the price of the yellow metal higher. The general risk sentiment in the stock markets today has been mixed but after a soft start to the EU session, US traders have managed to improve the mood. Only just recently (5.30 pm BST) have the price of stock indices moved lower but gold remains steady.

