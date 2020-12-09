Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD keeps strength while market sentiment stays mixed

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes intraday low, further downside eyes $1,850 – Confluence Detector

Gold bears the burden of the global rush to equities while standing on the slippery ground near $1,857, down 0.75% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session.

Although record-high coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and the death toll from the US joins Brexit worries and the US-China tussle to challenge the market sentiment, hopes that the American covid stimulus is on the way favor stocks. Also on the positive side could be expectations that the vaccine developments will soon tame the global pandemic.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades bear 4H 200SMA

Gold trades near the 4-hour chart 200-candle Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $1,866, having risen from $1,764 to $1,875 in the previous seven trading days. The recovery looks to have been fueled by an uptick in the US inflation expectations, as discussed Tuesday. However, the metal is still down over 10% from the record high of $2,075 registered in August.

Some analysts say the broader bull market from lows near $1,450 observed in March is intact, and the metal has seen at least six pullbacks of 10% in the previous bull cycle.



