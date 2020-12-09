Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD keeps strength while market sentiment stays mixed

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers around two-week top above $1,850 amid cautious optimism

Having refreshed a two-week high to $1,875, gold keeps strength, despite recently easing, while taking rounds to $1,870 as Wednesday’s Asian session begins. Global markets trade mixed as equities benefits from stimulus talks in the US and Japan, as well as the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. Though, uncertainty surrounding Brexit, US-China trade relations and record-high covid numbers from America probe the bulls.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1867.42 Today Daily Change -3.26 Today Daily Change % -0.17 Today daily open 1870.68 Trends Daily SMA20 1844.35 Daily SMA50 1878.49 Daily SMA100 1911.74 Daily SMA200 1806.51 Levels Previous Daily High 1875.34 Previous Daily Low 1860.32 Previous Weekly High 1848.3 Previous Weekly Low 1764.6 Previous Monthly High 1965.58 Previous Monthly Low 1764.6 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1869.6 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1866.06 Daily Pivot Point S1 1862.22 Daily Pivot Point S2 1853.76 Daily Pivot Point S3 1847.2 Daily Pivot Point R1 1877.24 Daily Pivot Point R2 1883.8 Daily Pivot Point R3 1892.26

Gold prices have made a strong start to December as growing optimism over a U.S stimulus deal and on-going dollar devaluation continue to boost the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge. Gold Prices are up over 5%, so far this month – trading at their highest since November 23.

With less than a month left in 2020, bipartisan support for a new $908 billion economic stimulus deal continues to grow, with President-elect Joe Biden rallying behind the bill and urging Congress to reach a compromise that delivers more financial aid before year-end.



