Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD keeps losses below 21-day SMA

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD keeps losses below 21-day SMA to attack $1,940

Gold prices remain depressed around $1,940 during the pre-Tokyo open on Thursday. The yellow metal marked the biggest losses since August 19 the previous day as the US dollar index (DXY) rose for the second day. Adding to the quote’s weakness could be another record high of the S&P 500. In doing so, the bullion prices pay a little heed to the on-going Sino-American tussle as well as the recently downbeat economics from Australia, China and the US.

Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1950.7
Today Daily Change 8.54
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 1942.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1962.01
Daily SMA50 1896.66
Daily SMA100 1808.04
Daily SMA200 1686.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1973.34
Previous Daily Low 1932.73
Previous Weekly High 1976.79
Previous Weekly Low 1902.76
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1948.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1957.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 1925.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 1908.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 1884.87
Daily Pivot Point R1 1966.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 1990.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 2006.7

 

Will gold continue to rally in Q4, 2020? [Video]

Gold (XAU/USD) rose to the highest level in two weeks at $1992.42 before witnessing a sharp $40 reversal to near $1954 levels on Tuesday. The spot, however, recovered some ground to settle the day at $1970. The main driver behind gold’s two-way price-movement remained the US dollar dynamics. The greenback extended its ongoing bearish momentum and hit two-year lows in the European session amid the Fed fallout.

Later on in the American trading, the US dollar staged a solid comeback, as the upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August saved the day for the dollar bulls. The US Treasury yields also rebounded alongside on the back of improved hopes of a US economic recovery, weighing negatively on the yieldless gold. Meanwhile, the US stocks recorded yet another all-time-high and dulled gold’s safe-haven appeal.

Read more ...

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD off the lows, above 0.73 on upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI

AUD/USD off the lows, above 0.73 on upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI

AUD/USD looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 0.7311 after Chinese Caixin Services PMI surprised to the upside. The aussie shows some signs of life amid a pause in the dollar rebound and a better market mood. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak above 106.00 amid market optimism over Abenomics

USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak above 106.00 amid market optimism over Abenomics

USD/JPY probes weekly high flashed on Wednesday after recently bouncing off 106.12. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is up for running as a national leader, suggesting a long future of the Abenomics.

USD/JPY News

Gold faces an uphill task on road to recovery

Gold faces an uphill task on road to recovery

Gold is reversing Wednesday’s 1.5% slump, triggered by a broad-based US dollar comeback. The correction in the greenback from two-year lows came in on the back of stronger US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Factory Orders data while markets ignored the downbeat ADP jobs report.

Gold News

WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00

WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00

WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.

Oil News

EUR, AUD tumble sharply on US Dollar gains

EUR, AUD tumble sharply on US Dollar gains

The record breaking moves in the S&P 500 has drawn investors into US assets and in turn the USD. The dollar extended its gains against all of the major currencies on Wed with euro and the AUD experiencing the steepest declines. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures