Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD keeps losses below 21-day SMA

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD keeps losses below 21-day SMA to attack $1,940
Gold prices remain depressed around $1,940 during the pre-Tokyo open on Thursday. The yellow metal marked the biggest losses since August 19 the previous day as the US dollar index (DXY) rose for the second day. Adding to the quote’s weakness could be another record high of the S&P 500. In doing so, the bullion prices pay a little heed to the on-going Sino-American tussle as well as the recently downbeat economics from Australia, China and the US.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1950.7
|Today Daily Change
|8.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|1942.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1962.01
|Daily SMA50
|1896.66
|Daily SMA100
|1808.04
|Daily SMA200
|1686.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1973.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1932.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1976.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.76
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1948.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1957.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1925.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1908.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1884.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1966.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1990.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2006.7
Will gold continue to rally in Q4, 2020? [Video]
Gold (XAU/USD) rose to the highest level in two weeks at $1992.42 before witnessing a sharp $40 reversal to near $1954 levels on Tuesday. The spot, however, recovered some ground to settle the day at $1970. The main driver behind gold’s two-way price-movement remained the US dollar dynamics. The greenback extended its ongoing bearish momentum and hit two-year lows in the European session amid the Fed fallout.
Later on in the American trading, the US dollar staged a solid comeback, as the upbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI for August saved the day for the dollar bulls. The US Treasury yields also rebounded alongside on the back of improved hopes of a US economic recovery, weighing negatively on the yieldless gold. Meanwhile, the US stocks recorded yet another all-time-high and dulled gold’s safe-haven appeal.
