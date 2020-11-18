Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD keeps corrective recovery from $1,876.95 as risk dwindles

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to snap two-day declines below $1,900

Gold picks up bids around $1,880, currently near $1,882, during Wednesday’s Asian trading. The yellow metal dropped during the previous two days of the week as global markets couldn’t respect the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developments amid rising worries of wave 2.0. Also challenging the metal buyers could be the uncertainty over the US covid stimulus and mixed sentiment concerning Brexit, economic recovery.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1879.68 Today Daily Change -1.66 Today Daily Change % -0.09 Today daily open 1881.34 Trends Daily SMA20 1895.34 Daily SMA50 1904.32 Daily SMA100 1906.86 Daily SMA200 1789.47 Levels Previous Daily High 1893.54 Previous Daily Low 1876.95 Previous Weekly High 1965.58 Previous Weekly Low 1850.56 Previous Monthly High 1933.3 Previous Monthly Low 1860 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1883.29 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1887.2 Daily Pivot Point S1 1874.35 Daily Pivot Point S2 1867.35 Daily Pivot Point S3 1857.76 Daily Pivot Point R1 1890.94 Daily Pivot Point R2 1900.53 Daily Pivot Point R3 1907.53

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls squeezed into the close on Wall Street

At the time of writing, gold is trading down some 0.36% at $1,881.03 having slid from a high of $1,893.60 to a low of $1,877.01. The price of gold has been nudged lower as the Judy Shelton nomination to the Federal Reserve was voted down 47/50.

She has been an advocate for the gold standard, but it may have just been a coincidence that the price dropped around the result, as technically, gold was toppy in a correction of the latest bearish impulse. Meanwhile, US stocks have been relatively robust despite the fact that America is in the middle of its third nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases.

