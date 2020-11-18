Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD keeps corrective recovery from $1,876.95 as risk dwindles

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD struggles to snap two-day declines below $1,900

Gold picks up bids around $1,880, currently near $1,882, during Wednesday’s Asian trading. The yellow metal dropped during the previous two days of the week as global markets couldn’t respect the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine developments amid rising worries of wave 2.0. Also challenging the metal buyers could be the uncertainty over the US covid stimulus and mixed sentiment concerning Brexit, economic recovery.

Today last price 1879.68
Today Daily Change -1.66
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1881.34
 
Daily SMA20 1895.34
Daily SMA50 1904.32
Daily SMA100 1906.86
Daily SMA200 1789.47
 
Previous Daily High 1893.54
Previous Daily Low 1876.95
Previous Weekly High 1965.58
Previous Weekly Low 1850.56
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1883.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1887.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 1874.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 1867.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 1857.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 1890.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 1900.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 1907.53

 

Gold Price Analysis: Bulls squeezed into the close on Wall Street

At the time of writing, gold is trading down some 0.36% at $1,881.03 having slid from a high of $1,893.60 to a low of $1,877.01. The price of gold has been nudged lower as the Judy Shelton nomination to the Federal Reserve was voted down 47/50.

She has been an advocate for the gold standard, but it may have just been a coincidence that the price dropped around the result, as technically, gold was toppy in a correction of the latest bearish impulse. Meanwhile, US stocks have been relatively robust despite the fact that  America is in the middle of its third nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD extends losses below 0.7300 amid disappointing Australian Q3 Wage Price Index and fresh covid restrictions announced in South Australia. Mounting coronavirus fears lift the demand for the safe-haven US dollar. 

USD/JPY drops for the fifth day after stepping back from 105.67 during last week. Tokyo to increase alert level to the highest amid recent surge in covid infections. BOJ's Kuroda signals further support for regional banks, FinMin also hints economic helps.

Gold keeps corrective recovery from $1,876.95 as risk dwindles. Virus conditions worsen outside the West, Tokyo to raise alert level. US policymakers stay unclear for the stimulus, Brexit optimism gains momentum.

Bitcoin price is currently $17,677 after another massive 8% price explosion in the past 24 hours. The flagship cryptocurrency is aiming for a new all-time high as it is facing very little resistance to the upside.

WTI saw a sudden drop lower following a larger than expected build in weekly private API inventories. The crude complex continues to consolidate within recent intra-day ranges, remaining underpinned by vaccine hopes and OPEC+.

