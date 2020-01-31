Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

Gold justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572

Gold prices decline to $1,572.85, with an intra-day low of $1,571.04, amid the early Friday trading. The yellow metal recently took clues from the WHO and Chinese efforts, followed by China PMI, to consolidate gains. However, coronavirus fears keep the trade sentiment under pressure.

Despite terming coronavirus an international health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) stayed cautiously optimistic and refrained from entertaining any travel/trade ban with China. Following that, China’s envoy to the UN and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also tried to sound as positive as possible.

Read more ...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1572.66
Today Daily Change -4.50
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1577.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1562.01
Daily SMA50 1513.2
Daily SMA100 1501.98
Daily SMA200 1450.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1586.03
Previous Daily Low 1572.45
Previous Weekly High 1575.88
Previous Weekly Low 1546.4
Previous Monthly High 1525.1
Previous Monthly Low 1454.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1580.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1577.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1571.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 1564.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 1557.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 1584.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 1592.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 1598.22

 

Gold bulls set on the Jan highs at $1,611

At a current price of $1,582, gold bulls have found their mojo towards the end of the week. However, prices are still yet to match the highs accomplished on Monday ($,1588.17). There is plenty of leg work to do until prices come in to contact with the start of the year's highs in the sixteen-hundreds where on the 8th Jan, the highest level seen since March 2013 were scored at $1,611. In today's session, gold prices have travelled between a low of $1,572.47 and $1,585.23

Gold has taken up the slack in other areas of global financial and commodity market performances for investors also seeking to park idle capital in times of uncertainty. Since May of 2019, in the depths of the trade wars between the US and China, gold has risen from a low of $1,269 to the aforementioned highs.

Read more ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD recovers from multi-month low to 0.6730 on hotter China PMI

AUD/USD recovers from multi-month low to 0.6730 on hotter China PMI

AUD/USD rises to the intra-day high of 0.6729 during the Asian session on Friday. The data reacted positively to the key activity numbers from its largest customer China. That said, fears of coronavirus outbreak dragged the quote to four-month low during the previous day.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY back on the bids above 109.00 amid risk-on

USD/JPY back on the bids above 109.00 amid risk-on

Amid a risk-on market profile and better Chinese PMI data, USD/JPY has jumped back on the bid above the 109 handle, having spiked to daily highs of 109.14 in the last hour. The 2.5% jump in the US 10-year Treasury yields also underpins the spot. 

USD/JPY News

USD/CNH: Trapped between key MAs, China data fails to impress Yuan bulls

USD/CNH: Trapped between key MAs, China data fails to impress Yuan bulls

USD/CNH is lacking a clear directional bias at press time and seems trapped between the 50- and 200-day averages at 6.9758 and 6.9836, respectively. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI (Jan) came in at 50, as expected, following December’s reading of 50.2.

Read more

Gold justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572

Gold justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572

Gold prices decline to $1,572.85, with an intra-day low of $1,571.04, amid the early Friday trading. The yellow metal recently took clues from the WHO and Chinese efforts, followed by China PMI, to consolidate gains.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures