Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572

Gold prices decline to $1,572.85, with an intra-day low of $1,571.04, amid the early Friday trading. The yellow metal recently took clues from the WHO and Chinese efforts, followed by China PMI, to consolidate gains. However, coronavirus fears keep the trade sentiment under pressure.

Despite terming coronavirus an international health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) stayed cautiously optimistic and refrained from entertaining any travel/trade ban with China. Following that, China’s envoy to the UN and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also tried to sound as positive as possible.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1572.66 Today Daily Change -4.50 Today Daily Change % -0.29 Today daily open 1577.16 Trends Daily SMA20 1562.01 Daily SMA50 1513.2 Daily SMA100 1501.98 Daily SMA200 1450.46 Levels Previous Daily High 1586.03 Previous Daily Low 1572.45 Previous Weekly High 1575.88 Previous Weekly Low 1546.4 Previous Monthly High 1525.1 Previous Monthly Low 1454.05 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1580.84 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1577.64 Daily Pivot Point S1 1571.06 Daily Pivot Point S2 1564.97 Daily Pivot Point S3 1557.48 Daily Pivot Point R1 1584.64 Daily Pivot Point R2 1592.13 Daily Pivot Point R3 1598.22

Gold bulls set on the Jan highs at $1,611

At a current price of $1,582, gold bulls have found their mojo towards the end of the week. However, prices are still yet to match the highs accomplished on Monday ($,1588.17). There is plenty of leg work to do until prices come in to contact with the start of the year's highs in the sixteen-hundreds where on the 8th Jan, the highest level seen since March 2013 were scored at $1,611. In today's session, gold prices have travelled between a low of $1,572.47 and $1,585.23.

Gold has taken up the slack in other areas of global financial and commodity market performances for investors also seeking to park idle capital in times of uncertainty. Since May of 2019, in the depths of the trade wars between the US and China, gold has risen from a low of $1,269 to the aforementioned highs.

