Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572

Gold justifies Thursday’s Doji, risk reset with pullback moves to $1,572
Gold prices decline to $1,572.85, with an intra-day low of $1,571.04, amid the early Friday trading. The yellow metal recently took clues from the WHO and Chinese efforts, followed by China PMI, to consolidate gains. However, coronavirus fears keep the trade sentiment under pressure.
Despite terming coronavirus an international health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) stayed cautiously optimistic and refrained from entertaining any travel/trade ban with China. Following that, China’s envoy to the UN and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also tried to sound as positive as possible.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1572.66
|Today Daily Change
|-4.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|1577.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1562.01
|Daily SMA50
|1513.2
|Daily SMA100
|1501.98
|Daily SMA200
|1450.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1586.03
|Previous Daily Low
|1572.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1575.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1546.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1580.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1577.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1571.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1564.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1557.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1584.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1592.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1598.22
Gold bulls set on the Jan highs at $1,611
At a current price of $1,582, gold bulls have found their mojo towards the end of the week. However, prices are still yet to match the highs accomplished on Monday ($,1588.17). There is plenty of leg work to do until prices come in to contact with the start of the year's highs in the sixteen-hundreds where on the 8th Jan, the highest level seen since March 2013 were scored at $1,611. In today's session, gold prices have travelled between a low of $1,572.47 and $1,585.23.
Gold has taken up the slack in other areas of global financial and commodity market performances for investors also seeking to park idle capital in times of uncertainty. Since May of 2019, in the depths of the trade wars between the US and China, gold has risen from a low of $1,269 to the aforementioned highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
