Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region

Gold: An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1858

Tuesday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1858, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1875.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1850 – 1858, which will be followed by reaching support level 1839 and 1824. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region

Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the precious metal to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday and stage a goodish bounce from near two-week lows set in the previous session. Despite the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, investors remain concerned about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases. This, along with the imposition of fresh restrictions, benefitted traditional safe-haven assets and provided a goodish lift to gold. Read more...

Forex Today: Gold recovers on US stimulus hopes, dollar off the highs, Brexit, vaccine news eyed

The dollar is stable after gaining late on Monday amid a minor drop in markets. Investors still await a US fiscal deal after Joe Biden was formally nominated President while intense Brexit talks continue. Lockdowns and vaccine developments are eyed.

US fiscal stimulus: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel said it is time to find consensus on COVID-19 relief He has so far been reluctant to move. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the remaining issues could be resolved quickly. The optimism helped gold come off the lows. The Electoral College formalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory in a smooth process. Read more...