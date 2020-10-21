Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps On Renewed U.S Stimulus Hopes – What’s Next?

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1939 upside barrier amid US stimulus hopes – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) buyers are finally extending their control above $1900, rejoicing the renewed optimism over the US fiscal stimulus. The safe-haven US dollar wilts amid a risk-on market mood after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin moved closer to an agreement on a fresh coronavirus relief package late Tuesday.

Markets remain hopeful that the stimulus deal will be clinched ahead of the November election and the new funds will boost the demand for gold as an inflation hedge. The stimulus talks are likely to continue this Wednesday. Let’s take a look at how gold is positioned on the charts.

Gold Jumps On Renewed U.S Stimulus Hopes – What’s Next?

Gold prices inched higher on Tuesday fuelled by growing expectations that U.S lawmakers could pass a new stimulus deal ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged the Trump administration to reconcile remaining disputes on coronavirus stimulus legislation within 48 hours as lawmakers race to strike a deal before the election on November 3rd. Regardless of the outcome, traders are convinced that more U.S stimulus is on the way, even if it may not be unveiled until after the election.

