Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps above $1,900 again [Video]

Gold: The bulls still have work to do before they can run the price higher [Video]
It is clear that the bulls still have some work to do before they can be confident that they can run the price higher on gold. Although Friday’s decisive move higher took the market to a three week high, there is still a stuttering feel to this renewed rally. Yesterday’s negative close has been followed by early downside today. With the market closing on Friday above $1926 there was a feeling that weakness would become a chance to buy. We will now see how positive the market has become. The hourly chart shows that a shallow uptrend channel can be derived, which reflects well the renewing positive run higher. However, holding above the old floor of $1902 would still be an important signal. Holding on to today’s early low of $1909 would be a positive response, especially as hourly indicators are back around important buying opportunity levels. Read More...
Gold jumps above $1,900 again
Biden widened his lead over Trump, while gold jumped above $1,900 again.
According to the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, Biden has increased his presidential race advantage. Now, as the chart below shows, he leads by 7 percent.
I don't trust in opinion polls. And why is that you might wonder. It is because they measure the popular vote, which doesn't exactly decide who wins the presidency. We all remember how the polls failed to predict Trump's victory in 2016, and that is why we must take them with a grain of salt. However, investors have also increased their bets that the Democrat will have a clear-cut victory, as the green technology and trade-linked companies shares that would likely benefit from Democratic policies have climbed recently. Read More...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s $15 recovery rally falters near $1925 ahead of US CPI
Gold (XAU/USD) has taken a U-turn once again from near $1925 levels, as the recovery rally from two-day lows of $1910 falters amid persistent strength seen in the US dollar across its main competitors.
The bright metal continues to closely follow the US dollar price action, as the market sentiment remains tepid amid rising coronavirus cases globally and on reports that a vaccine trial by Johnson and Johnson has been paused due to some unexplained side-effect. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1919.75
|Today Daily Change
|-3.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1922.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1905.37
|Daily SMA50
|1938.42
|Daily SMA100
|1864.3
|Daily SMA200
|1746.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1933.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1918.41
|Previous Weekly High
|1930.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1924.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1927.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1909.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1901.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1931.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1939.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1946.17
