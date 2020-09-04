Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline

Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD awaits a fresh direction from the US NFP

Gold (XAU/USD) extended the previous sell-off and finished Thursday in the red around $1931, despite the sharp declines in the Wall Street indices, which fuelled a broad risk-aversion. Meanwhile, the US dollar witnessed an up and down session, mostly holding up the recent bounce fuelled by the hopes of improved US economic recovery. The US Jobless Claims came in below the 1 million level last week while the country’s manufacturing sector activity remained solid. US policymakers showed a sense of urgency on additional fiscal stimulus to boost the economic rebound from the coronavirus impact.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline

Gold is currently trading near $1,940 per ounce – up 0.5% on the day. The metal has pierced the hourly chart descending trendline, indicating an end of the downtrend from the Sept. 1 high of $1,992.

An inverse head-and-shoulders breakout on the hourly chart accompanies the upside breach of the descending trendline. The hourly chart stochastic has also risen back into bullish territory above 50.00. As such, one may expect prices to challenge resistance at $1950. On the downside, Thursday's low of $1,922 is the level to beat for the bears.

