Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline

Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD awaits a fresh direction from the US NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) extended the previous sell-off and finished Thursday in the red around $1931, despite the sharp declines in the Wall Street indices, which fuelled a broad risk-aversion. Meanwhile, the US dollar witnessed an up and down session, mostly holding up the recent bounce fuelled by the hopes of improved US economic recovery. The US Jobless Claims came in below the 1 million level last week while the country’s manufacturing sector activity remained solid. US policymakers showed a sense of urgency on additional fiscal stimulus to boost the economic rebound from the coronavirus impact.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps 0.5%, breaching key descending trendline
Gold is currently trading near $1,940 per ounce – up 0.5% on the day. The metal has pierced the hourly chart descending trendline, indicating an end of the downtrend from the Sept. 1 high of $1,992.
An inverse head-and-shoulders breakout on the hourly chart accompanies the upside breach of the descending trendline. The hourly chart stochastic has also risen back into bullish territory above 50.00. As such, one may expect prices to challenge resistance at $1950. On the downside, Thursday's low of $1,922 is the level to beat for the bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD establishes new support at 1.1789 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD charted a long-legged Doji on Thursday, establishing 1.1789 as key support. The immediate bearish bias has been neutralized ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls release. A below-forecast payrolls figure is expected to yield a notable dollar sell-off.
GBP/USD treads water below 1.3300 amid pre-NFP trading lull
Having dropped during the last two days, GBP/USD wavers below 1.3300 while heading into the London open on Friday. In doing so the Cable seesaws near the weekly bottom and ignores Brexit woes and tax hikes ahead of the key US NFP.
Gold in consolidation ahead of NFP, key levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets. The bounce, however, lacks follow-through, as the traders remain on the side-lines ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data.
Non-Farm Payrolls August Preview: US dollar is waiting for good news
The long-awaited US economic slowdown from the second Covid wave never arrived but the absence of dire statistics has not been enough to lift the dollar from its five week slough. Good news is required and the best would be a surging job market.
WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA
WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.