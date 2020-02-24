Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is unstoppable printing fresh 2020 highs as the week is kicking off

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trading in seven-year’s high, nearing $1700/oz

Gold daily chart

XAU/USD is trading in strong bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as Gold is printing fresh 2020 highs hitting $1689.40 per ounce on an intraday basis.

Coronavirus fears send stocks crashing, as gold surges

Coronavirus concerns have hit markets hard today, with a more global reach raising fears that the virus cannot be contained as easily as many had presumed

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1643.56
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1643.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1582.32
Daily SMA50 1550.93
Daily SMA100 1515.19
Daily SMA200 1474.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1649.32
Previous Daily Low 1619.02
Previous Weekly High 1649.32
Previous Weekly Low 1578.88
Previous Monthly High 1611.53
Previous Monthly Low 1517.1
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1637.75
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1630.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 1625.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 1607
Daily Pivot Point S3 1594.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 1655.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 1667.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 1685.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

