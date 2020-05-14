Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is trading over 1% higher on Thursday and broke the pattern top

Gold Price Analysis: Massive pattern break sends us looking for upside targets

Gold has pushed higher on Thursday as the safe haven pushed past the trend line and this comes despite the dollar index trading higher for the session. Now that the pattern has broken the first target of course is the wave high at USD 1747.82. Only if this level is broken can we look toward the Fibonacci extension targets in the chart below.

Gold: Uptrend may be expected to continue if it rises above 1729

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1729, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1735.

A downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1719, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1714 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 1707.

