Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is trading above the 200-day SMA on Tuesday

Gold analysis: Breaks pattern

As a new month started, the yellow metal's price ended its decline in the borders of a channel down pattern. The price broke out of the pattern through its upper trend line. Moreover, the resistance of the 55-hour SMA was quickly broken.

By the middle of Tuesday's GMT trading hours, the price for gold had reached the 100-hour simple moving average. If the SMA fails to provide resistance, the price could reach for the 200-hour SMA near 1,827.25.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs above key $1,800 resistance

The XAU/USD pair slumped to its lowest level since early July at $1,764 on Monday but staged a decisive rebound on Tuesday. As of writing, gold was trading at $1,813, gaining 2.05% on a daily basis. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the USD's market valuation seems to be impacting the pair's movements. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is down 0.23% on the day at 91.65, reflecting the broad selling pressure surrounding the greenback.

