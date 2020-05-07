Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is trading 1.41% higher on Thursday as the markets shift

Gold Price Analysis: There has been a big reversal today!

The hourly chart shows the extent of the change in sentiment over the last 24 hours. On Wednesday the price it a low of USD 1682.30 and now there has been a rise of over $30 per ounce to the upside. The key break comes at the orange trendline. It has been respected 4 times over its lifespan and now traders could be looking for higher levels. USD 1722.00 has been a resistance level in the past and it is also the mean value of the consolidation period when the price it the recent high on the chart (USD 1739.00). Beyond that, the high of USD 1739.00 would be the level to look out for. If that breaks the extension targets could move closer to the USD 1800 level.

Read more...

Gold is gaining 0.7% as global financial markets remain in risk-on mode

The gold futures contract lost 1.29% on Wednesday as it retraced most of the short-term rebound from last Friday’s daily low of $1,675. Gold is still trading within a relatively flat correction following April’s advance. On April 14 it was the highest since November of 2012 and the high was at $1,788.80. Since then we’ve seen some profit-taking action and a potential downward reversal.

Read more...