Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is trading 0.45% lower on Tuesday despite some bearishness in equities

Gold Price Analysis: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction
After a slow start to the week, there has been some choppy price action in equities. During the EU session the DAX and FTSE traded higher but as soon as the US session opened the major bourses hit the floor and the Dow trades around 1.68% in the red. This is despite the news that more economies give us more clues about opening up their shops and schools. However, White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett commented that the US unemployment rate could hit between 16- 20% by the end of June.
Gold: The outlook for the yellow metal is deteriorating [Video]
With a second close lower in the past two sessions, already threatening to turn into a third today, the outlook for gold is deteriorating. We have been talking about the near term importance of the pivot at $1702 and the support of this pivot has been decisively broken today. With this coming as momentum indicators are starting to deteriorate, we must turn at least cautious of the outlook for now. With RSI and Stochastics ticking lower, MACD lines are crossing lower. This at least suggests our bullish outlook is on hold for now. In recent weeks, the old March high at $1702 has become a gauge for the near term outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls of the highs as the dollar strikes back
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850, down from nearly reaching 1.09 as the US dollar is staging a comeback and markets marginally cool down. US Conference Board Consumer Confidence tumbled to 86.6, within expectations.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 as Johnson contemplates the next steps
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, holding onto only some of its gains. PM Johnson is contemplating the next steps in the battle against coronavirus amid improving statistics. US Consumer Confidence is due out later on.
Old town road to the crypto moon
The crypto market is at a crossroads that will determine the path to new historic highs. Ambiguity at a technical level is absolute and the market does not have much time to choose the way forward. Sentiment indicators remain at high-fear levels.
Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction
The hourly chart below is showing that USD 1700 per ounce is a tough nut to crack. The main support point is just under at the USD 1692.4 and if this breaks it could indicate a move to lower levels.
WTI: Bulls continue to guard $10 mark, still down 15% ahead of API
WTI (June futures on Nymex) has come under fresh selling pressure in the European session, as the bears now look to test the contract low of $6.55 on a break below the $10 psychological level.