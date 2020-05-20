Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is trading 0.30% higher on the session but there could be a lower high in the making

Gold Price Analysis: The gold rally stalls at the 61.8% Fibonacci zone

Once again today (Wednesday) has been a risk-on session as the equities market shrug off reports that the Moderna drug tests have not enough data to go on. There was an initial drop after the news but since all of the US bourses trade over 1.5% higher and in the EU the Dax and the FTSE are also in the black. On Wednesday, after the stock market open the Moderna CEO did comment to say the FDA has given the company the green light to move over to phase two of the clinical tests. Gold has held up pretty well and is higher on the session but the bears are capping the gains at the 61.8% Fib zone which will be spoken about later in the article.

Reading the tea leaves of Gold’s upcoming move

To be bullish or not to be – that is the question. Or it might have been the question, if someone named Shakespeare wrote a piece titled Investhamlet.

The choice whether to be bullish or bearish or neutral on a given asset should be made each day, each time based on the information that is currently available. Let’s check the new signs that we saw yesterday.

First of all, we just saw a bearish sign from the general stocks market.

