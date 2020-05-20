Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is trading 0.30% higher on the session but there could be a lower high in the making

Gold Price Analysis: The gold rally stalls at the 61.8% Fibonacci zone

Once again today (Wednesday) has been a risk-on session as the equities market shrug off reports that the Moderna drug tests have not enough data to go on. There was an initial drop after the news but since all of the US bourses trade over 1.5% higher and in the EU the Dax and the FTSE are also in the black. On Wednesday, after the stock market open the Moderna CEO did comment to say the FDA has given the company the green light to move over to phase two of the clinical tests. Gold has held up pretty well and is higher on the session but the bears are capping the gains at the 61.8% Fib zone which will be spoken about later in the article. 

Reading the tea leaves of Gold’s upcoming move

To be bullish or not to be – that is the question. Or it might have been the question, if someone named Shakespeare wrote a piece titled Investhamlet.

The choice whether to be bullish or bearish or neutral on a given asset should be made each day, each time based on the information that is currently available. Let’s check the new signs that we saw yesterday.

First of all, we just saw a bearish sign from the general stocks market.

EUR/USD holds on to gains near 1.1000 after FOMC Minutes

As expected, the Minutes of the latest FOMC Minutes passed unnoticed in terms of price action. The document confirmed its highly unlikely policymakers would implement negative rates.

GBP/USD eases further, heads towards 1.2200

The GBP/USD pair is trading below 1.2250  as BOE Governor Bailey said negative rates are "under active review." The pair slides despite the dollar’s broad weakness.

Bitcoin dumps as a rumour goes round that Satoshi Nakamoto moved coins

The price of BTC/USD crashed around USD 472 as a rumor circulated that the infamous Satoshi Nakamoto moved some coins. Around 50 Bitcoin that were mined in the first month of Bitcoin's existence has been moved...

Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750

The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a tight range near $1,750 on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood dampens the demand for safe-haven assets.

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.

