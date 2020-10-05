Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is the buying pressure drying up? [Video]

Gold short-term bias skewed to the downside; long-term uptrend intact [Video]

Gold opened on the negative side on Monday, unable to remove the barrier around the 38.2% Fibonacci of the 1,670-2,079 upleg and stretch into the 1,900 zone. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA) also happens to be in the neighbourhood, adding extra importance to the region.

In the short-term picture, the metal pierced the previous low from August 12, marginally though, before bouncing up, while the 20- and the 50-day SMAs have recently posted a bearish cross, creating speculation that the downward direction may be extended. Moreover, the price seems to be trading within a descending triangle, which usually resolves on the downside, but the price should first remove the base around 1,863 in order to signal a negative trend reversal.

Gold: Is the buying pressure drying up? [Video]

Our concern with the rally on gold has always been that the significant overhead supply between $1902/$1926 would see the bulls struggle. Is it a decisive bull recovery or a near term unwind before continued correction. The market remains at a crossroads but a close back under $1900 on Friday and early weakness today leaves the outlook for the bulls looking precarious again. The RSI unwinding towards the high 40s and then turning back, whilst the Stochastics are losing their upside momentum too. The hourly chart shows initial support around $1889 is now being tested this morning, but a move back under $1881 would be a sign of bull failure. The hourly momentum indicators do not bode well either. The hourly RSI is now around 5 day lows (under 40), whilst hourly MACD lines are around 5 day lows under neutral.

Gold flirts with session lows, around $1890 level

Gold edged lower through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1887 region in the last hour.

The precious metal witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week and refreshed daily lows, around the $1887 region in the last hour.

The downtick was sponsored by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.