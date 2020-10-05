Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is the buying pressure drying up? [Video]

Gold short-term bias skewed to the downside; long-term uptrend intact [Video]
Gold opened on the negative side on Monday, unable to remove the barrier around the 38.2% Fibonacci of the 1,670-2,079 upleg and stretch into the 1,900 zone. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA) also happens to be in the neighbourhood, adding extra importance to the region.
In the short-term picture, the metal pierced the previous low from August 12, marginally though, before bouncing up, while the 20- and the 50-day SMAs have recently posted a bearish cross, creating speculation that the downward direction may be extended. Moreover, the price seems to be trading within a descending triangle, which usually resolves on the downside, but the price should first remove the base around 1,863 in order to signal a negative trend reversal. Read More...
Gold: Is the buying pressure drying up? [Video]
Our concern with the rally on gold has always been that the significant overhead supply between $1902/$1926 would see the bulls struggle. Is it a decisive bull recovery or a near term unwind before continued correction. The market remains at a crossroads but a close back under $1900 on Friday and early weakness today leaves the outlook for the bulls looking precarious again. The RSI unwinding towards the high 40s and then turning back, whilst the Stochastics are losing their upside momentum too. The hourly chart shows initial support around $1889 is now being tested this morning, but a move back under $1881 would be a sign of bull failure. The hourly momentum indicators do not bode well either. The hourly RSI is now around 5 day lows (under 40), whilst hourly MACD lines are around 5 day lows under neutral. Read More...
Gold flirts with session lows, around $1890 level
Gold edged lower through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1887 region in the last hour.
The precious metal witnessed some selling on the first day of a new trading week and extended the previous session's modest pullback from eight-day tops, around the $1917 region. The downtick was sponsored by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold. Read More...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1900.22
|Today Daily Change
|2.90
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1897.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1916.56
|Daily SMA50
|1945.54
|Daily SMA100
|1854.2
|Daily SMA200
|1734.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1917.16
|Previous Daily Low
|1889.93
|Previous Weekly High
|1917.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1900.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1906.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1885.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1874.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1858.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1913.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1928.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1940.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.