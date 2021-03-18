Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is testing key Fibonacci support at $1,720

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD makes sharp U-turn from March highs, tests key support at $1,720
The XAU/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Wednesday after the greenback came under strong bearish pressure after the FOMC reassured markets that the monetary policy will remain dovish for a long time. The USD sell-off remained intact in the early trading hours of the Asian session and XAU/USD touched its highest level since early March at $1,755.
However, with the US Treasury bond yields regaining traction, gold reversed its course and slumped to a daily low of $1,719.30. As of writing, XAU/USD was down 1.2% on a daily basis at $1,724.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD next target on the downside is located at $1,700
Gold (XAU/USD) is falling sharply after rising to March highs above $1,750 and is testing key Fibonacci support at $1,720. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, the bearish momentum is building up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
