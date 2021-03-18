Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is testing key Fibonacci support at $1,720

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD makes sharp U-turn from March highs, tests key support at $1,720

The XAU/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Wednesday after the greenback came under strong bearish pressure after the FOMC reassured markets that the monetary policy will remain dovish for a long time. The USD sell-off remained intact in the early trading hours of the Asian session and XAU/USD touched its highest level since early March at $1,755.

However, with the US Treasury bond yields regaining traction, gold reversed its course and slumped to a daily low of $1,719.30. As of writing, XAU/USD was down 1.2% on a daily basis at $1,724.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD next target on the downside is located at $1,700

Gold (XAU/USD) is falling sharply after rising to March highs above $1,750 and is testing key Fibonacci support at $1,720. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, the bearish momentum is building up.

