Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is stuck in $50 price range

Gold Price Forecast: US-China trade optimism to limit XAU/USD’s rebound

Gold (XAU/USD) started out the week on the back foot and closed Monday below $1930, extending Friday’s weakness. The spot once again failed to sustain above the $1950 level, as the coronavirus vaccine optimism lifted the risk sentiment and dulled the haven appeal of gold. Wall Street closed at record highs while the rally in the US Treasury yields prompted the US to stage a solid comeback across the board. Markets cheered the US Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the use of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment option. The vaccine hopes offset the concerns over the virus resurgence in Europe.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD is stuck in $50 price range

Gold’s immediate bias will remain neutral while prices are held within the $50 range defined by Monday’s high of $1,962 and Friday’s low of $1,912. That’s because the yellow metal carved out a long-tailed hammer on Friday and an inverted hammer on Monday. In other words, Friday’s low is the level where buyers stepped in, while Monday’s high marks a price point where buyers failed to absorb selling pressure.

As such, $1,962 and $1,192 are key levels to watch out for this week. A break above $1,962 would signal a range breakout and open the doors to $2,000. On the other hand, a move below $1,912 would expose the low of $1,863 (Aug. 12 low)

