Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is starting to lose some of its shine

Gold rose for 8 straight weeks: What's next?

Gold finished its 8th consecutive week higher. Since Nixon took the U.S. off the gold standard in 1971, there have only been four instances when gold saw longer consecutive positive weekly streaks – June 1979, January 1980, February 1983, and May 2006.

So the natural question is, “what happens to gold after similar winning streaks?”

XAU/USD: This just might be as good as it gets for gold

The price of gold is trading at $1,975 within a range of between $1,960.54 and $1,986.76 at the time of writing, virtually flat on the day in consolidation having eeked out a fresh all-time high.

The precious metals remain bid despite growing sentiment that the greenback needs to correct.

