Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is starting the week with a modest push higher

Gold Price Analysis: Could the short term bounce lead to higher levels?

Gold has started the week firmer after equities dropped and the US Dollar remains static. The price of the precious metal printed back above the USD 1700 level briefly but it looks like that could be a resistance zone in the short term. There is not any real major data today but this week the market will get the latest PMI data (Thursday). The risk theme seems to be in a state of limbo, towards the end of last week US President Donald Trump stated that he is committed to the plan of opening some areas o the economy as soon as 1st May. There was also some news on the medical front as a Gilead trial in a Chicago hospital produced some promising results when it came to respiratory and temperate issues in serious COVID-19 patients.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD starts the week with a push to $1700/oz level

XAU/USD is trading above the main SMAs, making higher highs and lows while challenging the 1700 resistance. A break beyond this level can lead gold towards the 1740 and 1780 levels in the medium term. Support can be expected near the 1670 and 1660 price levels.

