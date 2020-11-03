Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is rising for the third straight day on Tuesday

Oil and gold head to higher ground
Gold shrugged off stronger equities and a firmer US dollar to post its second day of gains overnight. Gold rose 0.90% to USD1896.00 an ounce. Sentiment was perhaps boosted by US Treasury yields easing somewhat, but more than likely, the direct correlation with equity markets remains tight. Gold falling on equity sell-offs and rising with equity rallies.
There remains precious little evidence that gold is attracting haven-based buyers at this time, hedging election risks in their portfolios. Part of the reason is likely to be gold’s inability to shrug off its direct correlation to falls on equity markets, evident this past week.
Gold steadies near $1,910 as risk rally remains intact
The XAU/USD pair gained nearly 1% on Monday and continued to push higher on Tuesday with the greenback facing a heavy selling pressure ahead of the US presidential election. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on a daily basis at $1,908.
The risk-on market environment on Tuesday seems to be weighing on the USD more than it does on the precious metal. The US Dollar Index, which touched its best level in more than a month above 94 on Monday, was last seen losing 0.7% at 93.38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1700 ahead of US polls’ outcome
Dollar’s sell-off was the main theme on Tuesday, as the US decides who will be the next president. Volatility set to rock with the initial results.
AUD/USD among the best performers on US election’s day
Traders moved beyond a dovish RBA and rushed into the Aussie. More turmoil could keep on benefiting the commodity-linked currency.
XAU/USD steadies near $1,910 as risk rally remains intact
The XAU/USD pair gained nearly 1% on Monday and has continued to push higher on Tuesday with the greenback facing a heavy selling pressure ahead of the US presidential election.
2020 Elections: The case for a historic Trump defeat, in five quick charts
2016 all over again? Anxious Democrats, hopeful Republicans, and pundits all over seem to focus on President Donald Trump's chances of victory in 2020. However, all signs are pointing in a different direction.
WTI extends the upside above $38.00 ahead of API, US elections
Prices of the WTI climb further and retake the $38.00 yardstick. Risk-on sentiment anticipates a win by Joe Biden at Tuesday’s elections. The API will report on US crude oil inventories later in the NA session.