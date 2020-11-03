Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is rising for the third straight day on Tuesday

Oil and gold head to higher ground

Gold shrugged off stronger equities and a firmer US dollar to post its second day of gains overnight. Gold rose 0.90% to USD1896.00 an ounce. Sentiment was perhaps boosted by US Treasury yields easing somewhat, but more than likely, the direct correlation with equity markets remains tight. Gold falling on equity sell-offs and rising with equity rallies.

There remains precious little evidence that gold is attracting haven-based buyers at this time, hedging election risks in their portfolios. Part of the reason is likely to be gold’s inability to shrug off its direct correlation to falls on equity markets, evident this past week.

Read more...

Gold steadies near $1,910 as risk rally remains intact

The XAU/USD pair gained nearly 1% on Monday and continued to push higher on Tuesday with the greenback facing a heavy selling pressure ahead of the US presidential election. As of writing, the pair was up 0.65% on a daily basis at $1,908.

The risk-on market environment on Tuesday seems to be weighing on the USD more than it does on the precious metal. The US Dollar Index, which touched its best level in more than a month above 94 on Monday, was last seen losing 0.7% at 93.38.

Read more...