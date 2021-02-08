Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is posting strong gains on the first day of the week

Precious metal prices firm on stimulus hopes – what’s next?
Last week silver took centre-stage rallying over 13% to hit $30 an ounce for the first time since 2013. That's silver’s biggest one-day move since 2008.
Usually, when one commodity goes the others follow suit, very quickly. Silver explosive rally also pulled many other commodities higher including gold, platinum, palladium and crude oil, which soared past $60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends daily rally, near-term resistance aligns at $1,835
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a small bullish gap but stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours. However, the pair regained its traction ahead of the American session and touched a daily high of $1,830.80. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 0.9% on the day at $1,830.40.
Gold technical outlook
On the one-hour chart, the gold price seems to be following an ascending trend line since the sharp drop witnessed last Thursday. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the same chart has reached the overbought area at 70 for the first time since January 29, suggesting that there could be a near-term technical correction before the next leg up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hits record highs amid Tesla's $1.5 billion investment
Tesla has stated that it expects to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment in the near future.Tesla has invested an aggregate of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, according to its annual report. BTC/USD has hit a new all-time high above $43,000.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.2050 amid stimulus hopes
EUR/USD has bounced back to around 1.20, marginally lower as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback.
XAU/USD extends daily rally, near-term resistance aligns at $1,835
Gold is posting strong gains on the first day of the week. Next technical resistance could be seen at $1,835. Ascending trend line on one-hour chart acts as dynamic support.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.