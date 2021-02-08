Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is posting strong gains on the first day of the week

Precious metal prices firm on stimulus hopes – what’s next?

Last week silver took centre-stage rallying over 13% to hit $30 an ounce for the first time since 2013. That's silver’s biggest one-day move since 2008.

Usually, when one commodity goes the others follow suit, very quickly. Silver explosive rally also pulled many other commodities higher including gold, platinum, palladium and crude oil, which soared past $60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends daily rally, near-term resistance aligns at $1,835

The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a small bullish gap but stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours. However, the pair regained its traction ahead of the American session and touched a daily high of $1,830.80. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 0.9% on the day at $1,830.40.

Gold technical outlook

On the one-hour chart, the gold price seems to be following an ascending trend line since the sharp drop witnessed last Thursday. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the same chart has reached the overbought area at 70 for the first time since January 29, suggesting that there could be a near-term technical correction before the next leg up.

