Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is posting strong gains for the second straight day

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could target $1,745 if US T-bond yields extend slide

The XAU/USD pair gained more than 1% and closed above the key $1,700 level on Wednesday, attracting more buyers on Thursday. As of writing, the pair was up 1.15% on the day at $1,727.

The sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be fueling gold's rally. On Wednesday, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield managed to post daily gains but failed to hold above the widely-accepted pivotal level of 1.75%. Following the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US, the 10-year T-bond yield extended its slide and was last seen losing 3.33% at 1.686%.

Will Biden’s infrastructure plan rebuild Gold?

Biden just announced an ambitious and expensive infrastructure plan. Will it rebuild gold?

Yesterday (Mar. 31), President Joe Biden announced the big infrastructure plan , the second major legislative initiative after the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan passed in early March. The proposal includes about $2.2 trillion in new spending over eight years, boosting government expenditures even further.

